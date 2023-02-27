The Congress is alive. But will it be able to defeat BJP in 2024?

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary session in Chhattisgarh's Raipur. | Image credit: @kcvenugopalmp

In his concluding remarks at the party’s 85th plenary session at Raipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the session may be ending but it heralds the beginning of a “new Congress”. Giving a clarion call for unity, discipline and determination almost on the lines of K Kamraj, former Congress President during the Sixties era, can Kharge revolutionise the Grand old Party from here on? The responsibility is a tall one but the intent looks strong in a party which was accused in the last eight years of being moribund, dead and static. The Bharat Jodo Yatra's irresistible and compelling energy was visible at Raipur’s Rajyotsava ground with slogans, taglines, the chorus and cheers exhibiting strong signs of revival but did the three-day conclave put out an aggressive agenda to win 2024 elections, as what was expected out of this Plenary session? Well, reactions could be mixed as it looked like a combination of a few masterstrokes leaving some loose ends with a lot of questions as well.

In a landmark organisational change the party has decided to reserve 50% of all party positions in its working committee for Scheduled castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, youth, women and minorities. The Constitution of the party has been amended ushering in a new chapter of social justice which might go a long way in the organisational revival and overhauling of the party. The concept of 50 under 50 as enunciated in the Udaipur Chintan Shivir has also been incorporated. The party made a total of 85 amendments and has even decided to start digital membership from January 1 2025. The political resolution has promised to bring in a law against hate crimes, guarantee citizens right to free health care, and restore statehood to Jammu & Kashmir which is part of the larger vision document when the party comes to power.

The most immediate question as to how Congress will win the 2024 elections remains rather unclear and nebulous. Kharge in his speech emphatically mentioned that there is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the BJP-led NDA govt on ideological grounds, but he stops short of spelling out how the Opposition parties will come together by dismissing the Third front parties like Bharat Rahtra Samiti, Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. Will the Congress negotiate for an alliance sitting on a high horse or will it walk up to the other parties, remains unanswered as regional parties are also vying for a national space. Another challenge which stares at the party is rampant factionalism in states like Chattisgarh and Rajasthan which will be going to polls this year. Ashok Gehlot vs Sachin Pilot, Bhupesh Baghel vs TS Singh Deo — these are the protagonists of the internal war brewing within the Congress. The formula to pacify these disgruntled forces has yet to be worked out both at Kharge’s and Rahul’s level. The Congress is in power only in two states and winning elections in these states is almost akin to the much needed lifeline, but the million-dollar question is, can the party beat its own demons of internal war before vanquishing the BJP?

Rahul Gandhi in his speech came down heavily against Gautam Adani, calling the Adani Group the East India Company of Modi’s India, and questioning the BJP’s nationalism and patriotism. He punched a hole into Union Minister S Jaishankar’s statement that China is a bigger economy and therefore India can't deal with it aggressively. Rahul gave a clarion call for a tapasya and urged party president Mallikarjun Kharge to design programmes which are an equivalent of austere penances. The design and shape could differ from the Bharat Jodo Yatra but the content of it would be to expose the Modi-Adani nexus and how that has looted the nation. KC Venugopal confirmed at the end of the plenary session that March 6 onwards, the party would launch a series of agitations on the Adani controversy which certainly is a powerful political issue — but whether it can dislodge the BJP government is anyone's guess. It was Congress which introduced liberalisation in 1991 and helped industries grow and expand, yet the party's constant jibe against the corporate sector has projected itself as a left-leaning unit opposed to private enterprise.

The Grand Old Party will also prepare a vision document for 2024 following the largest mass contact programme encompassing issues of unemployment, eradication of poverty, inflation, women empowerment, job creation and national security. These issues are potent enough to hit the ground, at the same time avoiding a Modi-centric narrative. But the most immediate agitations which will be launched are centred around Modi and his relations with Adani… Is this not at variance? The party has in its political resolution listed how central enforcement agencies are being misused and institutions being subverted, but with no clear plans as to how the Congress will tackle the misuse of these agencies. Perhaps more clarity was required or maybe the party will do this in the coming days.

The Congress steering committee decided unanimously not to hold elections to the Congress Working Committee as that would have played out as bad optics emanating out of factional feuds, consequentially nullifying the gains of Bharat Jodo Yatra. The high moral ground taken by the Congress during the October 2022 President election in a way gets diluted with no elections to CWC, and the party in a way has forced the political experts to question its internal party democracy. The jury may be out on whether this was an appropriate move.

Rahul has called for a tapasya, and energised the cadres from a high pedestal sounding almost like a general in command, at the same time putting the onus totally on Mallikarjun Kharge and his team to roll out plans for a long arduous journey. Rahul made it abundantly clear that he will lead the tapasya, will sweat it out in all possible manner, almost sounding like a perform-or-perish moment for the Congress — but will it win or lose the battle? That will depend on the march of its foot soldiers over the next 15 months. And more significantly, the party will have to ensure that resolutions don't remain just on paper as has been seen in the past, but need to be steamrolled into action. The Congress is alive, undoubtedly, but whether it can become robust, strong and dynamic will depend on how resolute its party structure and plan of action will be in the days to come.

𝘕𝘦𝘦𝘭𝘶 𝘝𝘺𝘢𝘴 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘩𝘰𝘳