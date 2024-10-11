Resignation From Lok Sabha Membership: Meeting Between Nana Patole & Rahul Gandhi |

The BJP achieved a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Narendra Modi. For the first time since Rajiv Gandhi, a party secured an absolute majority in the country. The Congress Party, in opposition, did not even secure 50 seats. Before the elections, many prominent leaders joined the BJP.

After the results, the BJP and Modi's decision-making process continued unabated. In this context, a Member of Parliament from the BJP rebelled against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This was the first time someone raised their voice against Modi's methods at the national level. Consequently, the entire nation turned its attention to this event. The person who openly criticized Modi and resigned from his Lok Sabha membership was none other than Nana Patole, an aggressive leader from Maharashtra.

Nana Patole has always taken a strong stance on farmers' issues. After winning a BJP ticket, he served in the Lok Sabha. However, he realized that the BJP's policies were against farmers. During a meeting of Maharashtra's MPs in New Delhi, when he tried to raise issues concerning farmers and OBCs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestured for him to sit down. Nana Patole openly criticized Modi by stating that he does not like being questioned.

The Modi government has failed to address the problems faced by farmers in the country. "I did not come to the Lok Sabha just to warm a chair. What is the point of staying in power if the people's work is not getting done?" Nana questioned. He stated that if the government does not listen, there is no point in staying and working with them; instead, one should go among the people and work. This is why he decided to resign. "I will never support the government's wrong decisions just because it is my government. I became an MP by the blessings of the people, not by anyone's favour," he remarked without naming Modi.

Patole's Allegations Against BJP

While resigning from his parliamentary position, Nana Patole made serious allegations that the BJP does not take farmers' issues seriously. After permanently parting ways with the BJP by resigning from his Lok Sabha membership, he met Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

Eight days after Nana submitted his resignation, Rahul Gandhi called him to a meeting. During this meeting, there was an extensive discussion between Rahul Gandhi and Nana. Nana spoke about the authoritarian methods of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Rahul Gandhi asked him, “How did you do this?” because Nana Patole was the first MP to resign from the BJP after winning in the Lok Sabha elections and then rebelled against Modi’s leadership. In response to Rahul Gandhi's question, Patole clearly stated, “These people implemented demonetization and GST; issues concerning OBCs, and farmers remain unresolved. I had confrontations with Modi on these matters. I have no desire for a position; that is why I resigned.”

Nana Patole On RaGa's Offer

Upon hearing this response from Nana Patole, Rahul Gandhi invited him to join them, suggesting he could be made a member of either the Rajya Sabha or Legislative Assembly. To this, Nana replied, “I do not want a position; I will work as a family member. My fight is not for a chair.”

Nana experienced significant opposition within the government regarding issues related to farmers, OBCs, recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission, ministries for OBCs, and scholarships for children. This is why Nana Patole raised his voice against Modi when no one among BJP’s 282 MPs did so. He challenged Modi directly. After joining Congress, Nana Patole’s relationship with Congress and Rahul Gandhi grew stronger. In 2018, Congress leadership appointed him as president of Kisan Congress. Later in 2021, he became president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

Today, Nana Patole is among the leading opposition figures against the BJP in India. He has consistently taken an aggressive stance against both Modi at the centre and the state government over time. This is why he is recognized as a leader who addresses OBC and farmers' issues within Maharashtra Congress. Due to his rebellious stance on Modi’s methods and wrong decisions, Rahul Gandhi refers to Nana Patole as "the fighting leader of Maharashtra Congress and a mass leader."