Exit Poll 2026: When & Where To Watch Verdict For West Bengal, Assam, TN & Kerala

India gets ready for the election results of the Big 5 Assembly elections on May 4, 2026 |

Exit Poll Results 2026 Date and Time: The curtains are drawing to a close on one of the most high-stakes electoral battles in recent Indian history. As West Bengal prepares for its second and final phase of polling tomorrow, April 29, all eyes are now on the Exit Poll 2026 results.

The Free Press Journal will bring you a liveblog starting tomorrow evening, capturing every data point, swing projection and regional insight as soon as the Election Commission’s "silence period" concludes.

When & where to watch exit poll results

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has mandated a strict embargo on the dissemination of exit poll data to ensure the integrity of the final voting hours.

Official release time: Wednesday, April 29, after 6:30 pm.

The liveblog: Stay tuned to this space at freepressjournal.in for real-time updates, seat-by-seat projections on the 294 seats of West Bengal, 126 of Assam, 140 of Kerala, 234 of Tamil Nadu and 30 of Puducherry.

Multi-state battlefield: What's at stake?

From the "Maa, Mati, Manush" stronghold in the east to the Dravidian heartlands in the south, the 2026 results carry immense national significance.

West Bengal: Can Mamata Banerjee’s TMC secure a fourth consecutive term, or will the BJP’s relentless "Mission Bengal" finally breach the fortress? With a record 92 per cent turnout in Phase 1, the numbers suggest a massive groundswell.

Tamil Nadu: The state recorded an unprecedented 84.69 per cent voting. All eyes are on the DMK-AIADMK rivalry, now further complicated by the debut of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK.

Assam: A test of the BJP’s regional dominance against a combined opposition, with the Assamese Identity and developmental pitches taking centre stage.

Kerala & Puducherry: The Left’s survival in its last bastion and the NDA’s footprint in the Union Territory remain the key stories to watch.

Strict ECI guidelines

The ECI has reiterated that any media platform broadcasting or publishing election-related content including views from panelists that could influence voters during the silence period will face severe penalties.

Release of numbers before 6:30 pm on Wednesday is punishable with up to two years of imprisonment.

Important dates

April 29 (6:00 pm): Voting for Phase 2 in West Bengal concludes.

April 29 (6:30 pm): Exit Poll projections go LIVE.

May 4: Official counting and results for all four states and one UT.