'Cow dung, cow urine didn’t work': Journalist's remarks after BJP leader's death leads to arrest, outrage

Kishorechandra Wangkhem, a journalist from Imphal, Manipur, was arrested for posting a comment on a Facebook post after the death of Manipur's BJP President Saikhon Tikendra Singh who succumbed to COVID-19.

Wangkhem wrote, “Santhi Sanyung na yadrabo, oh!!! RIP #Rashikang_Kangyet Hayeng nga chaani,” which translates to "Cow dung cow urine didn’t work. Groundless argument. Tomorrow I will eat fish."

Wangkhem's comments came after a few leaders claimed that cow dung and cow urine can work effectively against COVID-19. Not pleased with the remarks, BJP general secretary P. Premananda Meetei and BJP vice-president Usham Deban filed a complaint with the police leading to Wangkhem's arrest.

However, netizens were not pleased after the journalist's arrest. Some even claimed that he was only debunking a very dangerous myth and termed the arrest baseless. Mumbai Press Club also condemned the arrest and demanded immediate release of Kishorechandra Wangkhem.