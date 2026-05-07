Congress Leader VD Satheesan Cites Narendra Modi In Kerala CM Race, Sparks Controversy

In the midst of an intense internal race for Kerala's next Chief Minister, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has sparked controversy by citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s political journey to strengthen his own claim.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Satheesan pointed out that when Narendra Modi became Chief Minister of Gujarat, he had limited administrative experience essentially a party organiser and not even a senior parliamentarian. Satheesan used this example to argue that vision, team-building, planning and execution matter more than prior administrative seniority.

The Controversial Remark

Drawing the comparison with Narendra Modi’s rise in Gujarat politics, V. D. Satheesan questioned the importance placed on prior administrative experience in leadership selection. He noted that Modi, before becoming Gujarat Chief Minister, was largely known as a party organiser and did not have significant parliamentary or governance experience. Satheesan made the remarks while asserting his own suitability for leadership.

The comments have triggered criticism from sections within and outside the Congress, with some accusing Satheesan of indirectly endorsing Modi. Political observers, however, view the comparison as a strategic attempt to underline that leadership depends more on vision and organisational ability than administrative seniority alone.

Political analysts interpret Satheesan’s statement as a calculated and subtle message to the Congress high command. The comment comes at a critical juncture. With the UDF having returned to power after a decade, multiple leaders (including Satheesan, K.C. Venugopal, and others) are in the fray. The high command is expected to take a final call soon after assessing MLAs’ preferences and overall stability.

Satheesan’s supporters argue that his strong performance as Leader of Opposition and his role in steering the UDF to victory give him an edge. His Modi reference, they say, is not ideological but purely about leadership lessons. Critics, however, believe invoking Modi in a Congress context, especially in secular-sensitive Kerala, carries risks and could be used against him.