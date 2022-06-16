PM Modi's mom Hiraba's 100th birthday: These photos of mother-son duo will melt your heart

Image credits: Google

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mom Heeraben Modi was born on June 18, 1923. She will be turning 100, in the next two days. Modi's mother lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village, which is in Gandhinagar city. PM Modi will be visiting Gujarat on June 18, for a day. Reportedly, he would be meeting his mom who stays in the outskirts of Gandhinagar.

It is being reported that the Modi family has also planned a community meal (bhandaro) at Jagannath temple, to celebrate Heeraben's birthday. We have made a compilation of PM Modi's photos with his mom which will melt your heart.

Heeraben's son Prahlad Modi had told Indian Express, "As Hiraba is turning shatayu (100 years), we have organised a Nav Chandi Yagna and recitation of the Sundar Kand at the Hatkeshwar Temple in Vadnagar. A sangeet sandhya (musical evening) has also been organised at the temple on the occasion.”