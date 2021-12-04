Navy Day: Indian Navy exhibits world's largest national flag; see pics

On the ocassion of Indian Navy Day, the Western Naval Command on Saturday exhibited the largest national flag in the world in a breathtaking view overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

Made of Khadi by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, the flag weighs 1400 kgs. "On Navy Day the Indian navy rededicates itself to the service of the nation and renews its pledge & commitment to protect & promote national interests & serve the people of India through this small but imp gesture of exhibiting the monumental national flag," the Indian Navy wrote on Twitter.

Sharing facts about the occasion, the Indian Navy said, "Navy Day in India, the Navy said that was first celebrated on 21 Oct 1944 by Royal Indian Navy, which coincided with the Royal Navy's Trafalgar Day. In due course & until 1972, Navy Day was celebrated on 15 December, & the week in which 15 December fell was observed as Navy Week."

The idea behind celebrating Navy Day was to boost outreach & increase awareness about the Navy amongst the general public.

Navy Day celebrations traditionally witnessed parades at various port cities as well as organizing public meetings at inland Naval establishments.

Here's a look at the world's largest national flag exhibited at the Gateway of India:

Worlds largest national flag being exhibited by the Western Naval Command on Navy Day at Naval Dockyard near Gateway of India, in Mumbai. | -

Worlds largest national flag being exhibited by the Western Naval Command on Navy Day at Naval Dockyard near Gateway of India, in Mumbai | SUJIT JAISWAL

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 07:44 PM IST