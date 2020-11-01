In Pictures: Tree guards turn garbage dumps in Bhayandar

The cement guards built to protect the base of trees have turned into garbage dumps in the Venkatesh Park area of Bhayandar (west).

“Our complaints have gone to the deaf ears of the civic body as the condition is going from bad to worse, every passing day,” alleged social activist Vikram Mutaliya.

The cemented enclosures which are left unfilled with soil are now used to spit and dump with all kinds of filth and the situation is not limited to this particular area in Bhayandar but most parts of the twin-city.

Although the garden department, which is the custodian of the trees in the twin-city, has failed miserably in safeguarding the trees, some careless citizens are equally responsible for the mess.

Here are a few pictures: