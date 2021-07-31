In Pictures: Queue of waiting vehicles, rescue operations as landslides in Himachal block Chandigarh-Manali Highway

Chandigarh-Manali Highway (NH-3) has been blocked due to a landslide near the Pandoh area of Mandi district on Saturday. The state has been recording spells of heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season. This has resulted in landslides at several places. Officials say that restoration work is underway.

"The highway is closed since last night. One vehicle parked on road was also damaged after being hit by boulders. There is a long vehicle queue on NH3 and traffic is being diverted through an alternate route via Kataula," said Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri.

There have been several casualties over the last few days as the northern state witnesses flash floods and landslides due to heavy rainfall. The BRO lost an engineer and a project officer during relief and rescue operation in the state on Saturday.