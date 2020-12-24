In Pictures: Protest against farm laws reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan; Congress leaders detained by Delhi Police

There is "no democracy in India" and it exists "only in imagination", Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged after meeting President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three farm laws. If the prime minister does not repeal these laws, the country will suffer, he said.

Gandhi along with Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury met President Kovind and handed over to him a memorandum signed by two crore farmers seeking withdrawal of the three legislations. At the same time many other party leaders had taken out a solidarity march in Delhi.

While Rahul and two other senior Congress leaders were allowed to meet with the President, the Delhi Police detained Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other party leaders for taking out a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan.