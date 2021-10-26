In Pics: Pro-democracy protestors block roads, burn tires day after military coup in Sudan's capital Khartoum

Pro-democracy protesters blocked some roads in Sudan's capital with makeshift barricades and burning tires Tuesday, a day after the military seized power in a swift coup widely denounced by the international community.

The prime minister and other senior officials in the transitional government who were arrested Monday by the military continued to be held at a military camp outside Khartoum, the capital.

A Sudanese demonstrator carrying a national flag walks by roadblocks set up by protesters on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, to denounce a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. | (Photo by AFP)

Angry Sudanese stood their ground in street protests against a coup, as international condemnation of the militarys takeover poured in ahead of a UN Security Council meeting. | (Photo by AFP)

Advertisement

Sudanese youths flash victory signs by a roadblock made of buring tyres in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. | (Photo by AFP)

Sudanese demonstrators set up brick roadblocks on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. | (Photo by AFP)

Sudanese demonstrators flash victory signs by a roadblock made of buring tyres in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. | (Photo by AFP)

Advertisement

Sudanese demonstrators set up brick roadblocks on a street in the capital Khartoum, on October 26, 2021, as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule. | (Photo by AFP)

udanese erect barricades as they protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 in the al-Shajara district in southern Khartoum. | (Photo by AFP)

- Sudanese protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 in the al-Shajara district in southern Khartoum. - Sudans top general declared a state of emergency today as soldiers rounded up civilian leaders, with three people killed as soldiers put down furious protests decrying a coup | (Photo by AFP)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 06:04 PM IST