In Pics: Prayers, fasting and feasting in the Valley- here's how Kashmir celebrates Ramadan

Kashmir: The holy month of Ramadan is celebrated with great pomp and spirit in the valley. At this sacred time of the year, Muslims observe ‘Roza’ and abstain themselves from eating and drinking.

In the wee hours of the morning, during Ramadhan as the Valley is cloaked in darkness, its residents are fast asleep, the sound of drums pierces the silence and a voice rings out in the air: “Waqhtey Sahar!” (It’s time for Sahar).

These are the Sahar Khans – the human alarm clocks for residents of Kashmir – who roam the streets before daylight, beating their drums and diligently reminding Muslims in the Valley to wake up for their pre-dawn meal, or Sahar, so that they can brace themselves for hours of fasting ahead during the holy month of Ramadan.

Prayers, charity, and food characterize the Muslim-dominated Valley for the month of Ramadan. The streets are lit up in festive colors and mosques reverberate with prayers.

After the pre-dawn meal, the air is filled with calls for prayers, and scores of people fill up the mosques and shrines dotting the Valley’s landscape.

For Muslims who are fasting, break their fast (iftar – the evening meal). with which the Ramadan fast is broken – is a chance to feast on local delicacies such as Babribyol trash (a drink made of basil seeds), firien (made of semolina and milk), qateer (a drink of tragacanth), custards, fruit juices, dates and dishes made with mutton and chicken.

Ramadan is the most important month for Muslims all over the world.

Here's how the Valley celebrates Ramadan:

Ali Mohammad 55, a Kashmiri Ramadan drummer or human alarm locally known as Sahar Khanâ bangs his drum as he walks through the dark alleys in the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri Muslims recite the Holy Koran inside the shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

Kashmiri Muslim students of a Madrasa, Islamic religious school, recite the Holy Quran during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri people buy vegetables and other essential items at a market during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir. | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Kashmiri residents pray inside the shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Advertisement

A Kashmiri man pray inside the shrine during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar, Kashmir | Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Sajad Hameed/FPJ

ALSO READ Ramadan Food and Shopping Festival in Mira Road to encourage women empowerment

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:37 PM IST