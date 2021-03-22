In Pics: On COVID-19 lockdown's one-year anniversary, here's a glimpse of Mumbai's deafening silence

In March 2020, India announced one of the most stringent country-wide lockdowns in the world to combat Covid-19, the epidemic that was beginning to sweep across nations. A year later, Covid-19 threat is far from over and several countries, including India, are experiencing another spike in the number of infections.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India was also at standstill amid pandemic and had never witnessed such deafening silence before. From offices, shops to schools, malls etc were shut for months as the city was struggling with the covid cases. The lockdown costed the city a lot as many of them lost their jobs, business while many lost their loved ones while battling with the virus.

To curb the spread, Mumbai's lifeline - local trains service was shut which made travelling even more difficult. BEST buses, auto-rickshaws, kaali-peeli taxis grabbed a corner of the street and hauled for months.

It's been a year since the outbreak of pandemic but the fear of the virus still exists. Here's a look back at the then situation of Mumbai when the lockdown took over the city.