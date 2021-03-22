Photo

In Pics: On COVID-19 lockdown's one-year anniversary, here's a glimpse of Mumbai's deafening silence

By FPJ Web Desk

From offices, shops to schools, malls etc were shut for months as the city was struggling with the covid cases

In March 2020, India announced one of the most stringent country-wide lockdowns in the world to combat Covid-19, the epidemic that was beginning to sweep across nations. A year later, Covid-19 threat is far from over and several countries, including India, are experiencing another spike in the number of infections.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India was also at standstill amid pandemic and had never witnessed such deafening silence before. From offices, shops to schools, malls etc were shut for months as the city was struggling with the covid cases. The lockdown costed the city a lot as many of them lost their jobs, business while many lost their loved ones while battling with the virus.

To curb the spread, Mumbai's lifeline - local trains service was shut which made travelling even more difficult. BEST buses, auto-rickshaws, kaali-peeli taxis grabbed a corner of the street and hauled for months.

It's been a year since the outbreak of pandemic but the fear of the virus still exists. Here's a look back at the then situation of Mumbai when the lockdown took over the city.

One of the major attractions of the city, the Gateway of India witnessed zero tourist amid lockdown
BL Soni
Iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus also known as VT was silent which usually has a lot of crowd since it is one of the most important stations to commute
A lovable place for the lovelies, an enjoyable spot for the families, friends - Marine Drive had lost it's charm due to the lockdown
In a bid to curb the spread of virus, the Maharashtra Government had shut services of Mumbai local train
Later the services were started but only for essential service employees
Andheri station which was never so calm and empty
The migrant workers were struggling to go back to their resprctive states, since the lockdown had led to loss of jobs
Zero passangers so the station corridor was eventually clean, unlike when thousands of passangers commute
No traffic jams, no honkings, no pollution, the roads, expressways were vacant
Flights were restricted to curb the spread of virus
The services of air lines resumed later to bring back the stranded Indians from the other states and countries
One of the pilgrim and religious places in Mumbai, the Haji Ali Dargah was shut. Devotees were prohibited to enter mosques and many other religious institutions during the lockdown
BEST buses were not functioning completely leaving the bus stops vacant
Various developmental projects were stopped due to the fear of COVID-19. In pic: Coastal Road project
Offices were functioning at 10 percent attendance at the initial stage, later the percentage increased as per the guidelines
Due to lockdown, taxis, auto-rickshaws were not functioning leaving many drivers jobless
People were allowed to buy groceries at certain timings issued by the government and municipal corporation
An aerial view of a carshed where express trains were parked
