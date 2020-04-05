Photo

In Pics: How Mumbai lit diyas and candles observing PM Modi's 9 baje 9 minutes appeal

By FPJ Web Desk

Bal Ganga (Walkeshwar)
Millions of Indians across the country responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night at 9 pm for 9 minutes to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

Here are the following pictures how Mumbai lighted lamps and candles during the 9 minutes act.

A view from Ammbani's hiuse in Mumbai.
Kiara Advani house
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Deepika Padukone and Ranverr Singh lighting lamps.
Chembur MLA Prakash Phaterpekar lights diyas in a Mandir outside his bungalow.
Bal Ganga (Walkeshwar)
Bal Ganga (Walkeshwar)
Bal Ganga (Walkeshwar)
Fisherman colony Mahim.
BL Soni
A family lighting lamps in Dombivli
Chembur's RBI Colony
Chembur's RBI Colony
Dadar
