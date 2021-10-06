In Photos: Relatives weep at funeral of pharmacist M L Bindroo who was shot dead in Srinagar

A day after M.L. Bindroo, the owner of 'Bindroo Medicate', was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, his daughter, Shraddha Bindroo, on Wednesday hit out at terrorists.

She said her father was a fighter who always said that he would die with his shoes on.

"I don't have a single tear in my eyes because he was a fighter, he died like a fighter," she said. "He always said, "I will die with my shoes on."

Describing the deceased ML Bindroo, a pharmacist, as an 'awesome person', Shraddha Bindroo said, "He served Kashmir and Kashmiriyat. His body is gone but his spirit is still alive." "Person responsible for the crime has opened doors of hell for himself," she added.

The other two civilians killed in separate terror attacks were Mohd Shafi Lone in the Shahgund area of Bandipora, and a street hawker Virender Paswan near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar in Srinagar.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 06:00 PM IST