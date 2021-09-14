In Photos: PM Modi lays foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University in Aligarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh.

The university is being established by the Uttar Pradesh government in the memory and honour of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh, the great freedom fighter, educationist and social reformer. It is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at Lodha village and Musepur Kareem Jarouli village of Aligarh's Kol tehsil.

The university will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh division.

The prime minister also visited exhibition models of Aligarh node of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma briefed Modi about the upcoming university.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel was also present on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses during the stone laying foundation ceremony of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, in Aligarh on Tuesday. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during foundation stone laying of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, in Aligarh, Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during foundation stone laying of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University, in Aligarh, Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021. UP Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also seen. | PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel lay foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Aligarh. | PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses the crowd during the stone laying foundation ceremony of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University, in Aligarh on Tuesday. | ANI

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 03:32 PM IST