Photo

Updated on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

In Photos: 1000 drones, laser light up Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi

FPJ Web Desk
New Delhi: 1000 made-in-India drones on Saturday lit up the sky as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. With this, India has become the fourth country in the world after UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.


The drone show has been organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
