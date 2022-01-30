In Photos: 1000 drones, laser light up Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi

New Delhi: 1000 made-in-India drones on Saturday lit up the sky as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. With this, India has become the fourth country in the world after UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.



The drone show has been organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Watch Videos: Beating Retreat ceremony underway at Vijay Chowk in Delhi

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 10:20 AM IST