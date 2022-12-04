FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Poland, in pics

The reliable keeper, Hugo Lloris was rested in the game against Tunisia but will definitely be number 1 choice between the sticks |

Raphaël Varane is France's best defender, his |

Ibrahim Konate is growing into one of the best centre backs and will start the crucial R-16 clash against Poland |

Jules Kounde is a versatile defender with the unique ability of playing anywhere across the backline. His pace and reading of the game are his best attributes |

Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who pulled out injured in the opening game of the World Cup against Australia |

Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four while also dictating play |

Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of Tchoumeni and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders |

Ousmane Dembele offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders |

Antione Griezmann will start in the number 10 role and look to link up well with Olivier Giroud |

Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender |

Besides possessing a penchant for the spectacular. Olivier Giroud's brilliant link up play with the forward like will be key |