FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Poland, in pics

The reliable keeper, Hugo Lloris was rested in the game against Tunisia but will definitely be number 1 choice between the sticks |
Raphaël Varane is France's best defender, his |
Ibrahim Konate is growing into one of the best centre backs and will start the crucial R-16 clash against Poland |
Jules Kounde is a versatile defender with the unique ability of playing anywhere across the backline. His pace and reading of the game are his best attributes |
Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who pulled out injured in the opening game of the World Cup against Australia |
Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four while also dictating play |
Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of Tchoumeni and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders |
Ousmane Dembele offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders |
Antione Griezmann will start in the number 10 role and look to link up well with Olivier Giroud |
Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender |
Besides possessing a penchant for the spectacular. Olivier Giroud's brilliant link up play with the forward like will be key |
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)