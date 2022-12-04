e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: France's probable XI against Poland, in pics

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 03:16 PM IST
The reliable keeper, Hugo Lloris was rested in the game against Tunisia but will definitely be number 1 choice between the sticks

Raphaël Varane is France's best defender, his

Ibrahim Konate is growing into one of the best centre backs and will start the crucial R-16 clash against Poland

Jules Kounde is a versatile defender with the unique ability of playing anywhere across the backline. His pace and reading of the game are his best attributes

Theo Hernandez replaced his brother Lucas Herndez who pulled out injured in the opening game of the World Cup against Australia

Aurélien Tchouaméni will play as the holding midfielder providing much-needed support to the back-four while also dictating play

Adrien Rabiot will start ahead of Tchoumeni and will look to get inside the box and trouble defenders

Ousmane Dembele offers a different facet to France's attack. His silky dribbling will make it tough for opposition defenders

Antione Griezmann will start in the number 10 role and look to link up well with Olivier Giroud

Kylian Mbappe's pace is a nightmare for any defender

Besides possessing a penchant for the spectacular. Olivier Giroud's brilliant link up play with the forward like will be key

