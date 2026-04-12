Asha Bhosle Demise: Must- Listen Top Ten Songs Of The Legendary Singer

Asha Bhosle Demise |

Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most celebrated playback singers, who has gifted the world a treasure trove of timeless songs that continue to captivate listeners across generations, passed away on Sunday (April 12) at the age of 92 in Mumbai. The legendary singer died due to multiple organ failure.

The news of her death was confirmed by her son, Anand Bhosle, which has sent shockwaves across millions of fans, including Maharashtra leaders. Known for her remarkable versatility, she effortlessly moved between genres, be it romantic melodies, peppy cabaret numbers, soulful ghazals, or classical compositions. Let’s take a look at some of her evergreen songs, which you should add to your playlist.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja – Carvaan

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja was sung by Asha Bhosle for Caravan in 1971. A bold and energetic number that became her signature cabaret song. Its remix was played during Hamza and Yalina’s bike ride in Dhurandhar.

Dum Maro Dum – Hare Rama Hare Krishna

Dum Maro Dum is a cult classic capturing the rebellious spirit of the 70s. Sung by Asha Bhosle, composed by R.D. Burman, and featuring Zeenat Aman.

Yeh Hai Reshmi Zulfon Ka Andhera – Mere Sanam

This hit song, featuring the actress Mumtaz, was widely appreciated by audiences. In the track, Asha Bhosle beautifully demonstrated her ability to adapt to a soft and soothing vocal style.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko – Yaadon Ki Baaraat

A timeless romantic melody loved across generations. The song was a smashing hit and gained appreciation from the audience and in the industry. In 2020, Asha Bhosle named this song as one of her favourite songs.

Jhumka Gira Re – Mera Saaya

Jhumka Gira Re featured actress Sadhana in the film. The song was a hit in the 1960s and gained cult status in Hindi cinema. The song was sung by Asha Bhosle and composed by Madan Mohan.

Yeh Mera Dil – Don

Yeh Mera Dil is a peppy, seductive track that showcases her unique style. The song is from the film Don, and it features Amitabh Bachchan.

In Aankhon Ki Masti – Umrao Jaan

In Aankhon Ki Masti is another song by the legendary singer, which you can add to your playlist. A soulful ghazal reflecting her classical depth.

Mera Kuch Samaan – Ijaazat

Mera Kuch Samaan is a deeply emotional song known for its unconventional lyrics. The song is from the 1987 film Ijaazat, directed by Gulzar, who also wrote the song. The song was composed by R.D. Burman and sung by Asha Bhosle.

O Haseena Zulfon Wali – Teesri Manzil

O Haseena Zulfon Wali is a fast and electric track which showcased Asha Bhosle’s versatility and control. The song was released on January 1, 1966.

Radha Kaise Na Jale – Lagaan

How can you forget this song from Lagaan? A classical-based song highlighting her enduring brilliance. It was sung by Asha Bhosle, Udit Narayan, and Vaishali Samant.