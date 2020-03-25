Amid 21-day lockdown during coronavirus outbreak, Mumbaikars practice social distancing on Gudi Padwa

As the coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose, people from Maximum City started taking social distancing very seriously.

After a complete lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mumbai streets bore an empty look even during Gudi Padwa. The annual traditional Gudi Padwa celebration took a back seat owing to 'social distancing' amid coronavirus scare. Even while buying vegetables and grocery people maintained distance and stood in marked square boxes.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the new rules of engagement call for maintaining a gap of one to two metres (or three to six feet) to prevent possible exposure when an infected individual cough or speaks. Social distancing practices are changes in behaviour that can help stop the spread of infections.

Here are some pictures of how Mumbaikars are maintaining 'social distancing':