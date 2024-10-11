5 Healthy Avocado Alternatives That Provide The Same Nutrition

Avocado is a fruit that can be difficult to get and can also be expensive. It is said to have good nutrients that help your body | All images from Canva

But if you cannot find good quality around you or dont find it pocket-friendly, here are 5 Avocado substitues for you to choose form that will provide you with same nutrition |

Made from chickpeas, hummus is rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein. It's a great plant-based alternative with lower calories but still provides satiety |

Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants |

Green Yoghurt is rich in healthy fats, protein, and probiotics. It adds creaminess and nutritional benefits to dishes, similar to avocado |

While liquid, olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fats like avocado. Drizzling it over salads or mixing it into dishes gives similar heart-healthy benefits |