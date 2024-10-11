 5 Healthy Avocado Alternatives That Provide The Same Nutrition
5 Healthy Avocado Alternatives That Provide The Same Nutrition

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Avocado is a fruit that can be difficult to get and can also be expensive. It is said to have good nutrients that help your body

But if you cannot find good quality around you or dont find it pocket-friendly, here are 5 Avocado substitues for you to choose form that will provide you with same nutrition

Made from chickpeas, hummus is rich in healthy fats, fiber, and protein. It's a great plant-based alternative with lower calories but still provides satiety

Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, and antioxidants

Green Yoghurt is rich in healthy fats, protein, and probiotics. It adds creaminess and nutritional benefits to dishes, similar to avocado

While liquid, olive oil is a good source of monounsaturated fats like avocado. Drizzling it over salads or mixing it into dishes gives similar heart-healthy benefits

Rich in healthy fats and fiber, peanut butter can mimic the creamy texture and provide a good nutrient profile similar to avocado

