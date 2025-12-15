 University Of Patanjali Designated As A Cluster Center By Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry Of Culture
University Of Patanjali Designated As A Cluster Center By Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry Of Culture

University of Patanjali was recognized as a "Cluster Center" by the Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry of Culture, to preserve India’s cultural heritage. The university, led by Swami Ramdev and Dr. Balkrishna, has digitized over 42 lakh pages and will now coordinate 20 centers to advance research and education in Yoga, Ayurveda, and ancient manuscripts.

University Of Patanjali Designated As A Cluster Center By Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry Of Culture

Haridwar: University of Patanjali was recognized as a "Cluster Center" by the Gyan Bharatam Mission, Ministry of Culture, at a ceremony held in Haridwar today. In this regard an MoU was signed in the presence of Patanjali University's Chancellor Yogaguru Swami Ramdev, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Acharya Balkrishna, and Gyan Bharatam Mission's Project Director Dr. Anirban Dash, Dr. Sridhar Barik (Coordinator, NMM), and Shri Vishwaranjan Malik (Coordinator, Digitization, NMM).

On this occasion Yogaguru Swami Ramdev expressed his gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, Culture Minister Shri Gajendra Shekhawat Ji and the entire team of the Gyan Bharatam Mission. He said that the Gyan Bharatam Mission is a living example of the Honorable Prime Minister's vision for the preservation of India's culture-based knowledge tradition.

Dr. Acharya Balkrishna informed that so far 33 MoUs have been signed under this mission, of which 20 are Cluster Centers. Of these 8 are universities and University of Patanjali is the first yoga education-based Cluster Center.

He informed that University of Patanjali has already preserved more than 50,000 ancient texts, digitized 42 lakh pages and undertaken the research and republication of more than 40 manuscripts. As a Cluster Center of Gyan Bharatam, Patanjali will now be able to further enhance this work and train and encourage 20 centers, connecting them to this mission and contributing to the preservation of Indian culture.

On this occasion Dr. Anirban Dash, Project Director of the Gyan Bharatam Mission stated that under the Gyan Bharatam Mission, University of Patanjali acting as a cluster center, will not only conduct research on manuscripts based on Yoga and Ayurveda but will also connect this research to an educational revolution and disseminate it to the country and society.

On this occasion Dr. Sadhvi Devpriya, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Ancient Studies at University of Patanjali, along with Dr. Anurag Varshney, Dr. Satpal, Dr. Karuna, Dr. Swati, Dr. Rajesh Mishra, Dr. Rashmi Mittal, students and scientists from the Patanjali Research Institute were present.

