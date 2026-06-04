Patanjali University And Indonesia's Only Hindu University UHN Sign Historic MoU In Bali |

Haridwar, June 4: A new golden chapter has been added to the global expansion of Sanatan culture, Yoga and modern education. A historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Indonesia between Patanjali University and Indonesia’s only Hindu university, Universitas Hindu Negeri (UHN). This partnership will not only build a bridge for academic and research cooperation between the two countries but will also prove to be a milestone in reviving the glory of Sanatan culture and Yoga on the land of Bali. The agreement, signed under the leadership of Revered Acharya Balkrishna, Vice Chancellor of Patanjali University, presents a unique model of culture-based development at the global level.

Agreement on Academic and Yoga Research

Under this agreement, both universities have agreed to organize “straight sessions” (direct sessions), research activities and Yoga competitions for students. It is worth mentioning that this unique Indonesian university operates 35 different faculties.

The management committee, led by Proff. Dr. Gusti Ngurah Sudiana and Proff. Made Purnama (UHN), extended a warm welcome to Revered Acharya Balkrishna and the Patanjali team. Expressing his happiness over this affection, Acharya Shri said that Patanjali will soon begin large-scale work in Indonesia to restore education, Yoga and Sanatan culture. On this occasion, Bali MLA Dr. Somveer, the only legislator representing Indian tradition, was also present.

Indonesian Assembly Speaker Expresses Desire to Visit Patanjali

Dewa Made Mahayadnya, Speaker of the Bali Provincial Assembly, highly praised Patanjali’s high-quality products. Expressing his goodwill towards Acharya Shri, he conveyed his desire to visit India (Patanjali University, Haridwar) very soon, reflecting his deep cultural affection for India. In the presence of Revered Acharya Balkrishna, he also expressed his desire to work with Patanjali in the fields of education, healthcare and agriculture. On behalf of Patanjali, Revered Acharya Balkrishna also agreed to further promote its culture-based development methodologies in Bali.

From Bali to Mala Village in Uttarakhand

Revered Acharya Balkrishna conducted an in-depth study of the culture, civilization and environment of Bali Island. He particularly observed how decoration and development can be carried out without harming nature. He said that on the lines of the “eco-friendly development model”, he will also develop Dhanvantari Dham Mala Village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand.

Atmosphere of Cultural Confluence Seen in Indonesia

On this historic occasion, while Patanjali’s Sadhvi sisters presented beautiful devotional songs, Indonesian artists showcased Yoga and enchanting traditional dance performances in their own style, bringing alive the shared cultural heritage of both countries.