 International Janmangal Convention Begins At Bharat Mandapam; Nationwide ‘One Fast Every Month’ Movement Launched
International Janmangal Convention Begins At Bharat Mandapam; Nationwide ‘One Fast Every Month’ Movement Launched

By a rare and auspicious coincidence, this two-day “International Janmangal Convention” is being organized under the divine guidance of two eminent saints of yoga and fasting — Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj and Jain saint Antermanā Acharya Prasanna Sagar ji Maharaj.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
article-image
Yoga Guru and Patanjali co-founder Baba Ramdev | ANI

New Delhi, December 09: By a rare and auspicious coincidence, this two-day “International Janmangal Convention” is being organized under the divine guidance of two eminent saints of yoga and fasting — Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev ji Maharaj and Jain saint Antermanā Acharya Prasanna Sagar ji Maharaj. The convention will be centered on the theme:

“The Right Vision of Public Welfare: Fasting, Meditation, Yoga, and Indigenous Thought.”

On 12–13 December, on the occasion of the launch of the “One Fast Every Month” mega campaign, the conference will be graced with the presence and addresses of Hon’ble Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Mrs. Rekha Gupta, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Shri Pravesh Sahib Singh and Shri Kapil Mishra, MP Shri Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP Shri Yogendra Chandolia, India TV Chairman Shri Rajat Sharma, renowned liver specialist Dr. S. K. Sarin, Chairman of the Indian Education Board Shri N. P. Singh, and Director of Patanjali Research Institute Dr. Anurag Varshney.

Pujya Bageshwar Sarkar Dhirendra Shastri ji will deliver a digital address, while Pujya Acharya Balkrishna ji Maharaj, Gita Manishi Mahamandaleshwar Gyananand ji Maharaj, and Mahant Balknath Yogi ji Maharaj will grace the event with their sacred presence.

IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
IND Vs SA 1st T20I: Kuldeep Yadav AXED From India Playing XI Despite 'Impact Player' Show In ODI Series
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
'Itna Nanga Besharam Aadmi...': Piyush Mishra Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Carry Even 1% Of His Family's Legacy
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally
UK Local Politician To Pay Hefty Fine For Hiring Indian Student As Nanny Illegally
Steamhouse India Seeks ₹425 Crore Via IPO; Files Updated Papers With SEBI
Steamhouse India Seeks ₹425 Crore Via IPO; Files Updated Papers With SEBI

You have been witness to the fact that for the welfare of humanity, through the relentless and powerful efforts of Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev ji, yoga has reached the whole world — from “Haridwar to every doorstep” — and has proven to be a boon for mankind.

In the same spirit, Acharya Prasanna Sagar ji Maharaj, through his unparalleled continuous fast of 557 days (and more than 3,500 fasts till date), has earned the revered distinction of “Upvaas Sadhana Shiromani.”

Now, these two great visionaries of the age have resolved to begin the “One Fast Every Month” mega campaign for public welfare, so that humanity may be uplifted through the all-accomplishing great mantra of fasting.

