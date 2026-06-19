 International Day Of Yoga 2026: Swami Ramdev To Lead Yoga Event In Amaravati With CM Chandrababu Naidu
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International Day Of Yoga 2026: Swami Ramdev To Lead Yoga Event In Amaravati With CM Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh will host the 12th International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2026 under the theme “Yoga For Healthy Ageing”. Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishan will lead the programme, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Ayush Department in association with Patanjali Yogpeeth. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will attend as the chief guest.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 19, 2026, 07:31 PM IST
International Day Of Yoga 2026: Swami Ramdev To Lead Yoga Event In Amaravati With CM Chandrababu Naidu
International Day Of Yoga 2026: Swami Ramdev To Lead Yoga Event In Amaravati With CM Chandrababu Naidu | File Photo

स्वामी जी अमरावती में योग करेंगे इस बार..
दुनिया में योग पहुंच रहा हरिद्वार से हर द्वार.!

Pujya Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj and Acharya Balkrishan Ji Maharaj will lead the #IDY2026 #InternationalDayOfYoga from Amaravati, Vijayawada (AP), on 21st June.

Hon'ble CM Shri N. Chandra Babu Naidu @ncbn Ji will be the Chief Guest.

Yoga Day programme details

Amaravati has been chosen for the 12th IDY-2026 with the theme "Yoga for Healthy Ageing" this year. The programme is being organised by the Ayush Department of the Govt. of Andhra Pradesh in association with Patanjali Yogpeeth, Haridwar.

Venue and live participation

Located on the banks of the Krishna River, Amaravati — the upcoming futuristic global metropolis and the 'City of Tolerance' or 'Abode of the Immortals' — is the premier site of the ancient Amaravati Stupa and Dhyan Buddha statue, and the prominent Amareswara Temple of Lord Shiva.

Join and watch us in action live as per the details of Yoga Day below:

DAY & DATE :   Saturday, 21 June 2026

TIME              :   5.00 am to 7.30 am

VENUE           :  Indira Gandhi Stadium, Labbipet, VIJAYWADA (Andhra Pradesh)

Live stream link

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