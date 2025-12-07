Indian Education Board Aims To Blend Modern Learning With Indigenous Knowledge: Dr NP Singh

Dr NP Singh |

Prayagraj: At the seminar organised at the AMA Convention Centre in Prayagraj, the Executive Chairman of the Indian Education Board and retired IAS officer Dr. N. P. Singh said that the purpose of establishing the Indian Education Board is to revive the indigenous education system while creating harmony between modern education and the Indian knowledge tradition.

He said that today the country needs such an education system that can develop in students a sense of self-pride, Indianness, morality, leadership ability, and a global outlook. With this objective at the centre, the Indian Education Board has been formed, which has been granted recognition equivalent to national and state boards.

Dr. Singh said that the Board’s curriculum includes a balanced integration of the Vedas, Upanishads, Gita, Jain and Buddhist philosophy, stories of Indian warriors, constitutional values, the Gurukul tradition, and modern science and technology. He said that arrangements have been made to introduce young children to Indian philosophies through stories and poems, and to provide detailed study of these subjects in higher classes.

The curriculum also includes the life stories of around 120 great heroes of India. He said that this education system will not only make students employable but will enable them to become job creators. The Board’s curriculum has also been designed in alignment with competitive examinations such as UPSC, JEE, and NEET.

This board is equivalent to CBSE; it grants recognition to schools from Class 9 to Class 12. Schools recognised up to Class 1 to 8 can obtain recognition from the Indian Education Board.

Among the distinguished guests present were Joint Director of Education Ram Narayan Vishwakarma, District School Inspector P. N. Singh, and Joint Registrar of the University of Allahabad Major Dr. Harsh Kumar. Bharat Swabhiman’s State In-charge Shri Bhagwan Singh also participated in the programme.

The programme was conducted by Brij Mohan. Present in the programme were mainly the divisional coordinators of the Indian Education Board—Rajan Vishwakarma, Virendra Singh, Aryan Sahu, Shubham—and hundreds of school managers and representatives from the districts of Prayagraj and Kaushambi.