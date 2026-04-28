Bharatiya Shiksha Board Inaugurates Office In Lucknow; Swami Ramdev Calls It Start Of 'Education Revolution' |

Lucknow: The state office of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board was ceremonially inaugurated by lighting a lamp in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Secondary Education Gulab Devi, revered Swami Ramdev, special guest Dr. N. P. Singh, and other saints. The state office has been opened in the premises of Christian College, Lucknow. On this occasion, Swami Ramdev said that just as the yoga revolution began, a similar revolution in education is going to begin from the land of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board at its core. He said that no child educated under this Board will become a terrorist or immoral. The Bharatiya Shiksha Board will make its mark not only in the country but across the world. We will eradicate the sin of Macaulay.

After the lamp lighting, during the education dialogue, chief guest Gulab Devi said that the education being imparted in English-medium schools has become directionless and encourages Western culture. She said that children in such schools have forgotten to greet their parents in the morning—was this the kind of education we envisioned? She added that the initiative taken by Swami Ramdev under the Bharatiya Shiksha Board will certainly help in character building of children. She assured that whatever support is required from the Uttar Pradesh government will be provided at the government level. She said the Bharatiya Shiksha Board is a divine initiative of saints, and where a saint like Swami Ramdev is present, the Board will certainly establish its identity globally. She gave the example of a teacher and a doctor, saying a teacher brings spirituality into a child’s life and forms an emotional connection, so teachers’ conduct and behaviour towards children must be very good. Similarly, a doctor plays a comparable role by saving lives, and at that moment, we surrender ourselves completely to the doctor.

Addressing the gathering, Swami Ramdev said that after the yoga revolution, a major revolution in education is now about to take place under the Bharatiya Shiksha Board. He said he is fully confident that children educated under this Board will not become terrorists, will not be cruel or violent, and will not destroy human culture. Today, the condition of education worldwide has become very poor. Parents are worried about what their children will become with today’s education, as due to mobile phones and social media, children are becoming victims of digital addiction, leading them to forget values and culture. As a result, students in schools, colleges, and universities are smoking bidis, cigarettes, and consuming alcohol. In such a situation, how can one imagine a cultured and prosperous nation? During this, he also referred to Elon Musk being beaten in childhood, saying it may be one of the reasons anger is still seen in him. Swami Ramdev said the Bharatiya Shiksha Board is working to protect children from such issues. The Board will certainly contribute to nation-building. He added that the sin committed by Macaulay can be eradicated through this Board, and even after 190 years, we are remembering it. Therefore, it is necessary that the journey started by the Bharatiya Shiksha Board in the 21st century builds a new India, which will require contributions from everyone.

Swami Ramdev said that this year, one lakh schools will be affiliated with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, with the highest number coming from Uttar Pradesh. He added that the Board is a unique blend of modern and ancient education, which will produce good citizens. It will be taken not only across the country but across the world. If there is to be a defining board of the 21st century, it will be the Bharatiya Shiksha Board.

Special guest and Chairman of the Bharatiya Shiksha Board, N. P. Singh, shared information about the objectives of the Board and also gave key details about its formation. He said the Bharatiya Shiksha Board does not belong to any religion, sect, or denomination; it belongs to all 1.5 billion Indians. He added that the Board has been formed to integrate India’s traditional knowledge systems with modern education.

On the occasion, Dr. Mahendra Singh, Awadh Ojha, Acharya Swadesh, Sadhvi Devpriya, Pushkar Dwivedi, Rakesh, Sant Alok Das, and others were present.