Bharatiya Shiksha Board Begins Evaluation Of Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Results To Be Declared Soon |

Haridwar: In schools across the country affiliated with the Bharatiya Shiksha Board (BSB), the evaluation work for Class 10 and 12 board examinations is set to begin quickly after the completion of the academic session 2026–27, so that the results can be declared soon. It may be noted that the board examinations were successfully conducted from March 9 to March 25, 2026. Thousands of students from different states of the country participated in these exams with enthusiasm.

The BSB board examinations were conducted across the country in a transparent, well-organised and disciplined environment. Necessary arrangements were ensured at all examination centres as per the standards set by the board. To maintain fairness and credibility, the examination process at all centres was carried out under continuous CCTV surveillance.

In addition, all examination centres were continuously monitored through live screening from the control room at the branch office in Noida, which ensured that the conduct of the exams remained fully effective, transparent and organised. Special vigilance was maintained by the board to prevent any irregularities, and arrangements for immediate action were also ensured.

Thanks Expressed to Principals, Teachers and Centre In-charges

The Bharatiya Shiksha Board successfully completed this examination process with the coordinated support of principals, teachers and examination centre in-charges of all schools. The board expressed heartfelt gratitude to all concerned officials, teachers and supporting staff for the successful conduct.

To Ensure the Academic Process Remains Timely

Now, the board will begin the evaluation of answer sheets on a priority basis. The evaluation work will be completed within the stipulated time, and the results will be declared soon, so that the next phase of students’ academic process can be ensured in a timely manner.