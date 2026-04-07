Acharya Balkrishna Receives 'Vishwa Ayurveda Ratna' Award |

Haridwar: Acharya Balkrishna, who has been continuously working to give Ayurveda global recognition and to preserve India’s knowledge tradition, has been honoured with another international award. He was conferred with the ‘Vishwa Ayurveda Ratna’ under the Earth Award and High Impact Sustainability Dialogue 2026, organised by the Net Green Foundation. The prestigious ceremony was held at UNESCO House in New Delhi, where several eminent personalities from India and abroad were present.

Although Acharya Balkrishna could not attend the event in person, he dedicated the award to the great tradition of Ayurveda that has guided humanity towards holistic health and balanced living for thousands of years. He said that this honour is not for an individual but for the rich Indian tradition that has embodied the principle of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” (may all be happy).

At the event, Delhi Government’s Minister of Environment, Forest and Wildlife, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Dr. Benno Boer, Head of Natural Sciences at UNESCO, along with several international experts and policymakers, were present. On this occasion, all distinguished guests shared their views on the deep relationship between Ayurveda and sustainable development.

Net Green Foundation: A Global Platform for Sustainability

The Net Green Foundation is an international organisation that works towards environmental protection, climate change, sustainable development, and the promotion of traditional knowledge systems. The organisation aims to recognise efforts at the global level that help create a balance between nature and human life. The Earth Award is part of this initiative, where individuals making outstanding contributions in various fields are honoured.

Acharya Balkrishna: Mission to Globalise Ayurveda

Acharya Balkrishna has played a key role in establishing Ayurveda on the global stage by combining it with a modern scientific approach. Through Patanjali, he has not only brought Ayurvedic products to households but has also contributed significantly to research, education, and the conservation of medicinal plants.