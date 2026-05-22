Acharya Balkrishna Honoured With Champion Health Award At Peace Conclave

Haridwar: Renowned Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna, received the “I AM PEACEKEEPER – Champion Health Award 2026” at the Billionaires for Peace Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, today. This award recognises his significant contributions to global wellness, humanitarian service, peacebuilding, and the advancement of holistic healthcare through Ayurveda.

This recognition marks a milestone as Ayurveda and India’s holistic healthcare traditions gain global traction. Through his visionary leadership, scientific outlook, and tireless efforts, Acharya Balkrishna has helped transform Ayurveda from being viewed merely as a traditional healing practice into a globally notable medical system supported by modern scientific validation and integrative health research. Under his guidance, Patanjali has been actively working to present the profound knowledge embedded in ancient Indian scriptures through evidence-based contemporary research.

After receiving the award, Acharya Balkrishna stated that healthy individuals are the foundation of peaceful societies and strong nations. He emphasised that Ayurveda is a comprehensive science of life that guides people toward balance, positivity, and health. He also highlighted India’s philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam”, the world is one family, and global community’s growing interest in India’s sustainable solutions for peace and holistic wellbeing.

He further remarked that the modern world is facing an alarming rise in stress, lifestyle disorders, and health-related challenges, and that nature-centric living combined with India’s ancient wisdom can offer meaningful solutions. According to him, Yoga and Ayurveda not only help create a disease-free world, but also contribute towards building a stress-free and conflict-free society.

Acharya Balkrishna described the award as a collective recognition, attributing it to India’s cultural heritage, the enduring science of Ayurveda, and all who have embraced natural living to build a healthier, more compassionate society.

Over the years, Acharya Balkrishna has played a transformative role in spreading awareness about preventive healthcare, natural therapies, and holistic wellness at a global level. His efforts have significantly elevated the stature of Ayurveda on the world stage and inspired millions to adopt healthier and more conscious lifestyles.

The award ceremony was part of the global “I AM PEACEKEEPER” initiative, which promotes peace, justice, harmony, and humanitarian values. The conclave gathered Nobel Peace Prize laureates, policymakers, industry leaders, spiritual leaders, and global thinkers to discuss peace, human welfare, and sustainable progress.

This honour for Acharya Balkrishna marks a pivotal moment for the Patanjali family, underscoring Ayurveda’s growing global influence and the value of holistic wellness for the future of healthcare.