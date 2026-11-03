Zilla Parishad Suspends Dhamanshet Gram Panchayat Officer Over Alleged Misconduct And Negligence | File Pic (Representative Image)

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade has ordered the immediate suspension of Dnyaneshwar Ramdas Patil, Gram Panchayat Officer of Dhamanshet Gram Panchayat in Mokhada taluka, over alleged dereliction of duty, misconduct towards senior officials and serious negligence in administrative work.

Suspension Ordered Following Mokhada BDO's Report

The action was taken based on a report submitted by the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Panchayat Samiti, Mokhada, which highlighted several instances of alleged misconduct and failure to discharge official responsibilities.

According to the suspension order, Patil allegedly violated Rule 3 of the Maharashtra Zilla Parishads District Services (Conduct) Rules, 1967. The charges include remaining absent from a district-level camp organised to resolve pending Accountant General audit objections, thereby disregarding instructions from senior authorities, and violating government directives issued by the Rural Development Department on January 28, 2025.

Alleged Misconduct Towards BDO During Review Meeting

He has also been accused of using arrogant and inappropriate language while addressing the BDO during a review meeting at the Panchayat Samiti level.

The report further cites his absence from a drought-related disaster management planning meeting, failure to maintain and update Gram Panchayat records under Forms 1 to 33, and failure to make these records available to inspection officials.

Other allegations include misbehaving with villagers and complainants, failing to complete Gram Sabha proceedings and leaving works under housing schemes incomplete.

The Zilla Parishad administration has reiterated that adherence to official duties, administrative discipline and instructions issued by senior authorities are mandatory for government employees. Any negligence, indiscipline and misconduct in government functioning will not be tolerated and that strict action will be initiated against officials and employees found violating service rules.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/