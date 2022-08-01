Yuva Sena from Panvel constituency hold Signature Campaign to recall Governor

FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Panvel unit of Shiv Sena joined the "signature campaign" that was conducted by the Yuva Sena in all assembly constituencies across Maharashtra to recall the governor. They alleged that the governor was dividing the Hindus and insulting the Marathi people.

They held the campaign at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Panvel on Sunday. A large number of citizens were present at the campaign.

The youth wing, headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has accused Koshyari of constantly insulting Marathi people and dividing Hindus.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remark that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

On this occasion District Advisor Shirish Butala, Sub District Chief Bharat Patil, Deputy Collector Avachit Raut, Municipal Chief Eknath Mhatre, District Coordinator Nitin Patil, and Taluka Chief Vishwas Petkar were present.