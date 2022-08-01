e-Paper Get App

Yuva Sena from Panvel constituency hold Signature Campaign to recall Governor

They alleged that the governor was dividing the Hindus and insulting the Marathi people.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 10:18 AM IST
article-image
FPJ/Amit Srivastava

The Panvel unit of Shiv Sena joined the "signature campaign" that was conducted by the Yuva Sena in all assembly constituencies across Maharashtra to recall the governor. They alleged that the governor was dividing the Hindus and insulting the Marathi people.

They held the campaign at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Panvel on Sunday. A large number of citizens were present at the campaign.

The youth wing, headed by Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, has accused Koshyari of constantly insulting Marathi people and dividing Hindus.

Koshyari has drawn flak for his remark that there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from the city.

On this occasion District Advisor Shirish Butala, Sub District Chief Bharat Patil, Deputy Collector Avachit Raut, Municipal Chief Eknath Mhatre, District Coordinator Nitin Patil, and Taluka Chief Vishwas Petkar were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiYuva Sena from Panvel constituency hold Signature Campaign to recall Governor

RECENT STORIES

Union government forms task force to monitor monkeypox cases

Union government forms task force to monitor monkeypox cases

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut to be produced before court today

Mumbai updates: Sanjay Raut to be produced before court today

Parliament monsoon session: Proceedings adjourned till noon in both houses

Parliament monsoon session: Proceedings adjourned till noon in both houses

Probe ordered in Israel after allegations that female prison guards were used as 'sex slaves'

Probe ordered in Israel after allegations that female prison guards were used as 'sex slaves'

Maharashtra: House gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt

Maharashtra: House gutted in fire in Palghar district; none hurt