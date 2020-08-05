Yuva Sena activist Rahul Kanal urges police action over insults to CM

Yuva Sena has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police against city resident Janardan Thakur @thakurjanardan3 for allegedly using derogatory language on twitter against the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and the Mumbai Police.

In a letter to Abhishe Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 9, the Yuva Sena executive council member Rahul Kanal urged to suspend Thakur’s twitter account so that he stops spreading further rumours and circulates unverified content. He has appealed to the police to file cases under sections 505, 504, 501, 188, 117, 121 and 153 of the Indian Penal Code.

‘’Looking forward to your kind execution to teach such miscreants to stay away. Please take strict action against Thakur,’’ noted Kanal.