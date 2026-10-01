Yusuf Meherally Centre To Host 3-Day Festival Of Alternatives In Panvel To Honour Dr G. G. Parikh's Legacy

Dr G G Parikh | File Pic

The Yusuf Meherally Centre will organise a three-day Festival of Alternatives from October 2 to 4, 2026, at its campus in Tara, Panvel, to commemorate the first death anniversary of Dr G. G. Parikh.

The festival will serve as a tribute to Parikh's life, vision and commitment to social justice, rural development and the creation of a more humane and sustainable society. The organisers aim to carry forward his vision by bringing together individuals and initiatives working towards practical alternatives for a better future.

The Festival of Alternatives will bring together changemakers, grassroots organisations, social entrepreneurs and institutions to explore solutions in areas including sustainability, empowerment, education and healthcare.

The event will feature an expo showcasing NGOs and artisans from across the country. Innovation labs and workshops will focus on themes including the circular economy, composting, renewable energy and cooperative business models.

The festival will also host 'Dialogues for the Future', bringing together practitioners, leaders, institutions and other stakeholders to discuss solutions and initiatives for social and sustainable development.

Culture, film and public arts will form another part of the programme, with activities aimed at communicating ideas and encouraging wider participation. The festival will also include youth and campus engagement initiatives to connect young people with experienced changemakers and innovators.

For more than six decades, the Yusuf Meherally Centre has worked to demonstrate alternatives through education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and rural development. The festival will take place at its Tara campus, where these values and practices continue to be part of everyday life.

The organisers have appealed for financial assistance towards the successful organisation of the festival. They said contributions of any amount would help support the event and its programmes.