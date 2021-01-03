YouTuber gives statement against AltBalaji, Ekta Kapoor

Controversial youtuber Hindustani Bhau appeared before the Bandra magistrate court on Saturday and verified that he has submitted a complaint before it against AltBalaji, Balaji Telefilms, Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Jitendra.

The complaint was made in July last year by the 41-year-old as he found the content in the web series XXX on OTT app AltBalaji objectionable.

The former Bigg Boss contestant’s social media account was suspended in August last year after several users had reported it for promoting hate speech and violence.

In his complaint through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh, he had said that he has time and again raised his voice against those who speak against the country, army, etc. The accused, he said, own and run an OTT platform application AltBalaji in which they keep promoting explicit sexual content.

In the web series XXX on the app, the accused have stooped low and depicted someone wearing the army uniform of colonel rank in the sexual acts, he stated, adding that such “anti-national” activities should not be tolerated.

To garner cheap publicity and more paid subscription, the Khar resident says, they have dishonoured the army and kept the reputation of the country at stake. He had approached the Khar Police early that month seeking action against them, but no action was taken he stated and hence he had approached the court.