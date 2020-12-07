Youth nabbed for stealing mobikes in Versova, police recover 10 two-wheelers

The Versova Police arrested a 20-year-old delivery boy for stealing a motorcycle from a parking lot in Versova on Sunday morning.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused identified as Aadi Afzal Shah alias Ahad had stolen at least 25 motorcycles so far. Accordingly, police seized 10 two-wheelers of different make and model from his possession. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for theft.

According to police, they had received complaints of two motorcycles thefts in two days from Versova last month. In a bid to crackdown on vehicles lifters, police formed a special team and began the probe. Police scrutinised the CCTV camera footages of the area and observed that a youth stealing the bike.

Acting on this evidence, police traced the accused, Ahad, following which he was arrested.

During investigation, Ahad, a medicine delivery boy, confessed to stealing motorcycles from suburban areas of Andheri, Meghwadi,Goregaon, Amboli and Malad. The probe revealed that he reportedly sold the parts of the motorcycles that he stole to garage workers for a handsome rate. Police also recovered 10 other motorcycles of different brands from Ahad, and are investigating further to ascertain how many more crimes he has committed in the past.