Youth gets bail after 25-day jail for using fake ID in Mumbai local trains

After spending 25 days in jail, being arrested on charges of cheating last month for allegedly using a bogus ID card to avail railway concession, a 22-year-old was on Friday granted bail by a sessions court here.

While granting him bail on a bond of Rs 25,000 and sureties, the court said he was arrested on November 17 and since then, he has been in jail. “Sufficient time has already passed since he is in jail,” Additional Sessions Judge PR Sitre said.

Rajesh Prajapati, a Ghatkopar resident, had sought bail on the grounds that he has been in jail after his arrest and is the sole earning member of his family. His advocate also told the court that investigation is completed and articles seized. Prajapati is a permanent resident of Ghatkopar and there is least chance that he will abscond, the court was told.

The Dadar Railway police had opposed his plea stating that the investigation is at an initial stage and sought that his plea be rejected.

As per the prosecution case, Prajapati had got down from a train at Sion. When he was asked to produce his ticket, he had shown the informant a fictitious one in which he had pasted his photo on someone else’s card to avail concession. The Dadar Railway Police had registered an offence of cheating against him as he had been using his card for travelling and arrested him.