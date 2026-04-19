Youth Found Brutally Murdered Inside Locked Commercial Unit In Nalasopara; Probe Underway | FPJ photo

Nalasopara: The alarming wave of homicides continues to grip the Vasai-Virar region. In the latest incident, the body of a young man was discovered inside a locked commercial unit in the Baweshet Pada area of Santosh Bhuvan, Nalasopara (East), on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Umesh Yadav. According to preliminary reports, the victim’s throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Local residents alerted the police after detecting a foul smell emanating from the locked premises. Authorities suspect that the murder likely occurred two days ago, given the state of the body.

Police have arrived at the scene and are currently in the process of registering a formal case. An investigation is underway, and a manhunt has been launched to track down the assailant.

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