Youth arrested with fake currency worth Rs 3.5 lakh

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a man in connection with high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN) in the denomination of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 valued at Rs 3,50,600 near Sion Panvel Highway. The arrested accused was earlier booked in a similar case in 2018 and resumed the covert operations after his release, said police.

According to the officials, they received a tip-off that a man was to come near Sion-Panvel Highway with an intent to sell the FICN. Accordingly, a trap was laid near Purshottam Petrol Pump in Kalamboli, Navi Mumbai, where a 24-year-old Faisal Idris Shaikh was intercepted after he was seen riding a motorcycle without a number plate. Upon interception, police found 15 notes of Rs 2,000, 346 notes of Rs 500 and 88 notes of Rs 200, amounting to Rs 3,50,600.

During the probe, Shaikh, a Mira Road resident, confessed to the crime and he was placed under arrest. Shaikh was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Anti Terrorism Squad police station. The 24-year-old also handed over the material used to produce the counterfeit currency during the investigation.

It was revealed that Shaikh was released on bail for similar charges in 2018 and had produced and distributed counterfeit currency worth lakhs of rupees. He was in touch with counterfeit operating gangs at West Bengal, Rajasthan and Gujarat. Police are now trying to ascertain if Shaikh was acting alone in the city or had any accomplices.