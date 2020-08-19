Your veggies to become cheaper

Navi Mumbai: After two and a half months, the agriculture produce market committee (APMC) in Vashi has lifted restrictions on the entry of the number of trucks laden with vegetables. For the last two days, more than 400 trucks with vegetables arrived at the wholesale market. Traders at the wholesale market say that the price of green vegetables will come down in the retail market in a couple of days. On August 18, the wholesale market saw the arrival of 54 trucks and 374 tempos laden with vegetables.

Shankar Pingle, director of APMC’s Vegetable market said that vegetable prices will now be under control as the arrival of trucks has increased. “The token system to enter in the wholesale market has been lifted. Now there is no restriction on the number of vegetable trucks to enter the market,” said Pingle.

Many traders were unable to carry out business as usual as fewer trucks plied during the pandemic lockdown. This was affecting the overall business at the wholesale market. “The decision has been taken keeping the price rise of vegetables in retail and the demand from the traders to increase the supply,” Pingle said.

On May 26, the APMC administration had capped the entry of vegetables up to 300 vehicles including trucks and tempos. It was decided after a spike in corona positive cases in the wholesale market. The market was also closed for a week from May 11 to May 17 after 200 positive cases were reported in it. Since the market supplies essentials to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it was reopened with restrictions. The civic body disinfected the entire market and tested traders.

Prices of vegetables have skyrocketed in the wholesale and retail market. Most of the vegetables are being sold at Rs 60 per kg in the retail market. In fact, some of the vegetables are not even arriving in the market.

Vegetables APMC (per kg) Retail (per kg)

Cauliflower 16 40-60

Drumstick 42 80-100

Cabbage 8 30-40

Brinjal 18-38 60-80

Chavli 18 60

Cluster bean 55-65 90-110

Capsicum 45- 55 80

Pointed Gourd 14 40-60

Tomato 25-33 50-70

Curry leaf 30 80

Peas 90 140-180