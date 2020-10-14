Youngsters booked for performing reckless stunts on parapet wall

Kandivali Police booked three youths for performing dangerous stunts on the parapet wall of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) highrise and shooting videos to upload on social media. Police learnt about the video after it was brought to light by one of the social media users.

According to police, the video was shot on the 22nd floor of an SRA building in Laljipada area three days ago, which was uploaded on social media and it soon went viral. In the video, one of the youths doing a headstand on the outer ledger of the wall after gulping an energy drink, while two others shot the video-- one from the same ledger and the other from the parapet.

Kandivali Police was alerted about the video and a team traced the youths in it. The three men, however, learnt about the police being informed and left for Pune. Meanwhile, a case has been lodged against them and they have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash or negligent act to endanger human life or personal safety of others. Police said the trio will be arrested once they return to the city.

Primary probe has revealed that the video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of one of the youths, a dancer, who has uploaded various contents showing dance and acrobatic stunts. The owner of this YouTube channel had also participated in one of the prominent dance reality shows.