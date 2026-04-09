Young Legislators Must Focus On Holistic Development: Anna Bansode |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode has urged young legislators to expand their focus beyond constituency-level issues and work on broader areas such as education, employment, skill development, technology, and entrepreneurship.

He was speaking at the annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA), Maharashtra–Goa–Gujarat Region (Region-7), held in Panaji. The conference centered on the theme “Role of Young Legislators in Achieving Developed India 2047” and also discussed regional priorities including trade, tourism, urbanisation, environment, and coastal connectivity.

The two-day conference, held on April 9 and 10, is being chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. It is attended by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh, Maharashtra Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe, along with legislators from various states. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Goa Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar also shared their views during the session.

Highlighting India’s demographic advantage, Bansode said the increasing participation of youth in the legislative process is a positive sign for democracy. He emphasized that young members should maintain regular attendance in the House and actively participate in discussions.

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Recalling the working style of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, he noted that newly elected members should remain present in the House throughout the proceedings to gain a comprehensive understanding of public issues. Such engagement, he said, helps in effectively addressing the concerns of citizens, especially youth and future generations.

Bansode stressed that education and skill development form the foundation of a developed India and called upon public representatives to ensure quality infrastructure in schools, colleges, and industrial training institutes.

On environmental concerns, he underlined the need for sustainable development, advocating for green energy, water conservation, and pollution-free growth to secure a better future for coming generations.

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