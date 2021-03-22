'You will get burnt in that fire': Sanjay Raut's warning to those 'attempting to get President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra

Amidst the ongoing political crisis after the accusations made by IPS officer Param Bir Singh against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has warned those who are attempting to get President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies.

"If someone is attempting to get President's Rule imposed in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them - you yourself will get burnt in that fire," Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from city bars and hotels every month, a charge which Deshmukh denied.

The senior IPS officer, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards on March 17 following the arrest of police officer Sachin Vaze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia, said he was made a scapegoat.

Responding to the letter, Deshmukh, NCP leader from the Vidarbha region, said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case, adding he will file a defamation case against the former Mumbai police chief.

Even though the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners have ruled out any threat to its survival following the explosive letter by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, who alleged Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress will meet today to discuss Deshmukh’s fate.