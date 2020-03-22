‘You Potterheads’: Twitter reacts to Mumbai Police’s Janta Curfew message

A 63-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 expired here on Sunday taking the death toll to a total of 5 across the country. With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.

The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.