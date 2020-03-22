‘You Potterheads’: Twitter reacts to Mumbai Police’s Janta Curfew message

Known for posting funny and witty wits on Twitter, Mumbai Police has done it again and bowled us with their latest offering. Taking inspiration from a scene from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Mumbai Police, in order to drive their point home about the Janta Curfew that's being observed in the city today, posted a clipping of the scene along with a message: "It's 'Home' time! You cannot 'weasel' your way out of this one. There are too many 'Mad-Eyes' on you. Eyes Support Janta Curfew."
Commenting on the tweet one user said, "Mumbai Police handle is always the most creative in its messaging. Kudos to the admin," one user said. Another user said, "Mumbai Police you Potterheads you! Many many thanks to every member of your team/force for all that you do for our city. We remain eternally grateful."
While Harry Potter fans lauded Mumbai Police's tweet, the same, however, didn't go well with some. A section netizens crictised Mumbai Police for the tweet. One user said, "Isn’t it voluntary? Everybody is at home. These warning messages are not needed today." While other user said, "Who says its home time! Kindly look for people who are working in private sectors, they are still called inspite of Janta Curfew."
A 63-year-old man tested positive for COVID-19 expired here on Sunday taking the death toll to a total of 5 across the country. With this, the toll has gone up to two in the state, with both deaths reported from Mumbai.
The total number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra has risen to 74 with 10 more positive cases reported in the last 24 hours. Of the 10 new cases, six are in Mumbai and four in Pune. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.
