Yet another city cop succumbs to Covid, toll at 113

Another Mumbai police constable died due to COVID-19 on Saturday taking the toll in the city police to 113. The constable, Muradali Patel, 40, was attached to Bandra police station.

According to the officials, on April 24 he tested positive and his oxygen level had dipped around 50, he was first referred to Bhabha hospital but subsequently shifted to COVID care centre at BKC due to unavailablity of ICU bed in the hospital. Patel, who had no health issues, continued to be on oxygen support, and on May 1 he was shifted to ICU after his condition deteriorated further, said officials.

As his condition continued to worsen his family requested to shift him to Seven Hills hospital in Andheri. Around 10.30pm on Saturday Patel breathed his lath in the ambulance while being moved to Seven Hills Hospital. Patel, who is survived by wife , used to live at the New Police Lines in Mahim.

The Mumbai police registered 534 cases of lockdown violations on Saturday. Most 201 cases were of loitering at public places without a valid reason which was followed by 148 cases of people not wearing masks at public places that were registered on Saturday.

Of the total cases registered on Saturday, 132 were against shopkeepers for violating norms while 16 cases of crowding at public places were registered on Saturday. 15 cases against hawkers, 10 against hotel owners along with 7 pan shop owners and two cases of illegal transport were registered on Saturday. The police also registered four offences against corona positive patients for violating quarantine norm.