Year-ender 2021 | Mumbai: A year in photos

The year 2021 has been a challenging one for Mumbaikars. From the devasting second wave of the pandemic to rains and cyclones, the city has seen had its fair share of trials.

However, despite the hardships, the city stood tall and became a pioneer in tackling the COVID-19 crisis and all the difficulties that came its way.

So as we now wave goodbye to another pandemic year, let's look at some of the pictures that defined it.

Locked vs Not-so-locked down

As Mumbai continued to stay locked under the 'Break The Chain' order to fight the deadly second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, rules were followed as well as flouted in different parts of the city.

South Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown came into force during the second wave | PTI

Empty streets, complete compliance: No people at the scene near Gateway of India after the state government orders for total lockdowns during the weekends | PTI

No social distancing observed at Dadar market amidst the ongoing lockdown in Mumbai on 23 April 2021 | Sweety Adimulam

Social distancing goes for a toss as people crowd together to buy fish in Sheetal Nagar area of Mira Road on 23 April 2021 | Sachin Golani

Vaccine shortage

Aside from soaring cases, the city also had to halt its vaccination process due to a shortage of jabs.

Shortage of jabs at BKC Jumbo vaccination centre | PTI

Eye of the storm

The cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' which wreaked havoc in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas during mid- May was the first cyclone of the year.

Strong sea waves near the Gateway of India ahead of Cyclone Tauktae's landfall in Mumbai on May 17 | PTI

The city witnessed extremely heavy rains and wind speeds reaching upto 120 kmph | PTI

BKC jumbo vaccine centre damaged due to strong winds rising from the effect of cyclone Tauktae at Bandra in Mumbai. | PTI

More rain

Not long after 'Tauktae' bid adieu, the South-West monsoon paid its annual visit.

Vihar Lake, which supplies drinking water to residents of Mumbai, starts overflowing following heavy rainfall in the city | PTI

Mumbai's Sion Railway track waterlogged following heavy rainfall | ANI

Potholes worsen traffic due to rain at the Western Express Highway near Dahisar | B L Soni

Gradual reopening

Eventually, as COVID-19 cases in the city began to decline and vaccinations started gaining steam, Mumbai slowly began reopening.

Mumbai's local trains resumed operations on August 15 after being suspended for four months due to COVID-19 | PTI

Passengers who received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine seen securing their monthly pass | PTI

Back to school

Secondary school students were in for a surprise as they returned to school on October 4.

Teachers welcomed students with roses as schools reopened for secondary students on October 4 | B L Soni

Schools across the state ushered in the first day in different ways, to make students feel welcome | B L Soni

Night at the movies

Moviegoers were seen flocking theatres in numbers as as cinema halls reopened in Maharashtra on October 22, 2021.

Moviegoers flocked to theatres as cinema halls reopened in Maharashtra | AFP

Cinema-goers queue up to buy snacks during intermission time at a cinema theatre in Mumbai on October 22, 2021 | AFP

Also, let's not forget the more controversial events that took place this year.

Antilia bomb scare

A car containing 20 unarmed explosive gelatin sticks was found outside Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani's residence (Antilia) on February 25, 2021, in Mumbai.

The bomb scare was notable for the chain of events that followed, leading to several high-profile officials being forced to resign.

A car containing 20 unarmed explosive gelatin sticks was found outside Antilia in Mumbai | File

Mumbai cruise drug bust case

On October 2, 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seized 13 gm cocaine, 5 gm mephedrone, 21 gm charas and 22 pills of MDMA or ecstasy.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested due to their alleged involvement in the case. The trio were subsequently granted bail.

Aryan's involvement in the case was the primary reason that it caught the public's eye. | PTI

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:27 PM IST