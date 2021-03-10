'Ye sarkar khooni hai': Slogans raised in Maha Assembly demanding arrest of police officer involved in Antilia bomb scare probe

Amid uproar in Maharashtra Assembly, Congress MLA Nana Patole demanded action against Opposition MLAs citing the violation of COVID-19 guidelines by the leaders.

There were at least 3 adjournments due to uproar in the House since Mansukh Hiren's death issue.

The Maharashtra assembly will table the budget on Monday.

A car carrying unassembled explosive materials was found abandoned at Carmichael Road in South Mumbai on February 25, near the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

The owner of the vehicle, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead in a creek in the Thane district on Friday. Now, ATS Maharashtra is investigating this case as a murder case.

Soon after, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) received orders from the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case.