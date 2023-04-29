 WR’s jumbo block between Jogeshwari & Santacruz station on Sunday, check details here
Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 29, 2023, 07:48 AM IST
WR’s jumbo block between Jogeshwari & Santacruz station on Sunday, check details here | PTI

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, overhead and signalling equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on 5th line between Jogeshwari and Santacruz station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

CPRO Western Railway informs about train cancellation

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, some suburban trains will remain cancelled. 

Detailed information to this effect is available with Station Masters.

