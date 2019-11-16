Writing on the wall: Time to revisit use of traditional teaching aid

Mumbai: Chalk dust is a chemical known to cause allergic reactions in the respiratory system. Blackboard chalk is generally made from the mineral gypsum (calcium sulphate), often supplied in sticks of compressed powder, about 10cm long. Its accumulation in the respiratory system can cause long-term health problems.

Classroom teaching on chalkboards is still seen in most parts of the world. Long-term inhalation of and exposure to chalk dust has been associated with interstitial pneumonia

Dr Aparna Birajdar, an MD pulmonologist and a consulting chest physician says, "The dust can certainly affect the lungs of a teacher and can even trigger asthmatic symptoms. In non-asthmatic patients, it can lead to reactive airway disease, which is caused by reaction to an irritant. It can increase the chances of an asthmatic attack and also cause a nasal allergy.

“We do come across more than 30 patients a month who face such problems. Nowadays, certain schools use markers and whiteboards. At times, we ask the school authorities to switch over to dustless chalk, as exposure to fine particles from regular chalk is not good,” she said.

The chalk dust may also cause eye irritation. Wearing face masks and increasing the distance between the seats and blackboard can reduce the hazard for teachers and students.

Dr Sandeep Sonawane, a general physician says, "Chalk dust contains lime and short-term exposure can cause allergies, cough and cold. In the long-term, chalk deposition in the lungs can cause chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. To prevent exposure, you can use alternative methods like teaching students via a powerpoint presentation or with the help of whiteboards and markers."

Chalk and chalkboards these days are being supplanted, in many schools, by whiteboards and other more modern, less intrinsically dusty technology. But chalk still enjoys wide usage in many countries.

Chalk dust could be harmful to persons prone to allergies and may cause lachrymation and breathing trouble in the long run. It certainly is a constant nuisance in classrooms as it may soil clothes and body parts.