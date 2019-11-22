WR replaces wrong 'Gents First Class' signages with correct ones after a week

A week after mid-day reported the misleading signage at Mahim and Andheri railway stations, the railway authorities have replaced them with the right ones.

Last week, the paper reported that wrong signages were displayed at two western railway stations. Signages at Andheri and Mahim railway station said 'Gents First Class', even though there is no compartment for ‘Gents’ or men. The trains are divided into womens’, general, handicap and luggage compartments. There are also dedicated compartments for commuters with a first-class ticket or pass.

Activists and alert commuters pointed out the flaw saying that there is no compartment as such ‘Gents First Class’ as per the Class Code of Indian Railway regulations on the Mumbai suburban railway section. All commuters with a first-class ticket or pass can travel in the dedicated compartments irrespective of their gender or sex.

After the complaint, the western railway has replaced the faulty signboards with correct ones. Railway officials said that they had asked their team to follow standard signage without any additions.